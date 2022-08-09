TREXLERTOWN, Pa. - The Velodrome out in Trexlertown is no stranger to hosting world class talent throughout the season. For three local riders, they'll be looking to make their mark on the world stage.
Jonah Hover, Finn Koller and Divya Verma from EDGE cycling are headed to Israel for the Worlds.
The three riders, each a national champion, will be competing in three different events throughout the championships - Hover will compete in the Junior Men Enduro, Koller is set to compete in the Junior Men Sprint and Verma will be competing in the Junior Women's Sprints.
For EDGE director, Andrew Harris, he has seen the work these three have put in and knows what they're capable of. On and off the track he has noted on the trust they have within their group, and the common goals both team and individual.
If you would like to help EDGE cycling in their trip to Israel. They are raising funds through the venmo account @edgecyclingpartners
(Video Courtesy: USA Cycling)