ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bouncing back in game two of their homestand with Memphis on Wednesday night. The IronPigs launched three home runs in a, 8-4 win over the Redbirds.
Jake Cave would be responsible for two of those IronPigs home runs, his first of the season and night coming in the bottom of the first to open the scoring. A two-run shot to put the IronPigs ahead, 2-0 and setting the pace for the rest of the night.
With things all tied in the fourth, Cave would launch his second home run of the night, this time a solo shot for the, 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Simon Muzzioti would get in on the long ball parade. Muzzioti would launch a two-run shot to right putting the IronPigs up, 6-3.
They'd score two more runs to push their record to, 18-16.