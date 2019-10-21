BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Lehigh football players earned Patriot League honors for their performances this past Saturday, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Devon Bibbens was named the league's offensive player of the week, while Keith Woetzel earned defensive player of the week honors, and Zaythan Hill was tapped as the league's rookie of the week.
Bibbens caught a career-high 10 passes and two touchdowns on Saturday. Woetzel recorded 15 tackles, four tackles for a loss, four sacks and an interception while Hill rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Their performances helped the Mountain Hawks best Fordham 30-27 in overtime.