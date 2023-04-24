The Pennsylvania Sports Writers' All-State girl's basketball selections were released today and a trio of area players earned honors.
Bethlehem Catholic's Cici Hernandez, who averaged more than 14 points per game, was named to the Class 5A second team. She helped guide the Golden Hawks to a seventh straight District 11 title.
Molly Driscoll of Central Catholic was named to the Class 4A third team after posting nearly 15 points per contest. He helped the Vikettes capture EPC and District 11 gold this season.
Also named to the Class 4A third team was Paige Sevrain from Northwestern who scored 12.5 points per game and led the Tigers to a Colonial League championship.