READING, Pa. - Three local boxers will find themselves in the ring this weekend, one debut and two seasoned fighters competing in Philadelphia.
Kings Promotions is hosting the fights at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday night.
LeAnna Cruz from Allentown will be making her professional debut in the ring, following a couple setbacks due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Cruz feels as if she's in a great place mentally and physically ahead of her debut.
Julian Gonzalez and Kashon Hutchinson, both from Reading are also on the card. Gonzalez is currently undefeated at 3-0, while Hutchinson holds a record of 8-5.
For Gonzalez isn't too focused on keeping his knockout streak alive, he sets his sights on the win at all costs. Hutchinson is ready to add more rounds of boxing to his belt, he is looking at pushing his win streak to six.