The 2A all-state boys' basketball selections were announced on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Sports writers and three local players earned spots on the teams.
Moravian Academy's Abe Atiyeh was selected for the first-team. Atiyeh was the area's top scorer in the 2019-20 season and is set to continue his career at Boston College.
Executive Education earned the other two nods. Junior Jevin Muniz was picked for the second-team and senior Titus Wilkins earned a third-team spot. Muniz averaged over 20 points per game and Wilkins averaged 15 points per contest.