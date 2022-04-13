AKRON, Oh . - Reading bounces back in Akron with a 3-1 win over the Rubber Ducks on Wednesday night.
The Fightins jumped out to an early, 1-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a Madison Stokes home run, his first of the season.
Akron would tie things up in the third inning, before the Fightins took the lead for good in the sixth. Josh Ockimey and Wendell Rijo hits lined RBI doubles to help give the Fighting the lead and the win.
Five pitchers allowed just one hit in the win, Noah Skirrow is accredited with the win, striking out six over four innings.