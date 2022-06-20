BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was picture-perfect weather on Monday at the Saucon Valley Country Club as players and patrons ambled around the course to get a feel for things in advance of the U.S Senior Open.
One of those players is Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner on the PGA Tour, who is seeking his first victory on the Champions Tour since becoming eligible late last season. Harrington, who has finished second three times this season on the senior circuit, likes what he sees in the venerable course.
"It's in great condition, a really nice golf course," Harrington said. "Old fashioned, solid golf course but its in fabulous condition - a strong test this week."
The venue has been totally transformed with grandstands, tents, fences and hospitality suites that are standard at major championship events.