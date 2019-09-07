Sports

Thunder complete sweep of R-Phils, end Reading's season

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 12:44 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:44 AM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 12-2 on Friday night at Arm & Hammer Park in Game 3 of the Eastern Division Championship Series. The win completed the sweep and won the series for the Thunder as Reading's season comes to a close.

The Thunder plated four runs in the second inning and the five runs in the third inning en route to the victory. The team clubbed 16 hits as well.

Three different New York Yankees players played in Friday's game as they are on a rehab assignment with the Double-A club. The major leaguers helped the Thunder eliminate the R-Phils from the playoffs for the third time since 2012.

Nick Maton had an RBI single and Darick Hall had a solo home run to plate the two runs Reading registered.

