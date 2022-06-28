BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. - It's Pennsylvania Speedweek, and Grandview Speedway is starting things off with their Thunder on the Hill racing series.
One of the racers hitting the dirt track, NASCAR's Kyle Larson. Larson is the defending Cup Series Champion. The NASCAR champ taking to the track in the 410 Sprints.
The racers at Grandview, competing for a $10,000 grand prize.
As for the fans in the stands, this night and week is all about the action. Getting to see one of NASCAR's best hit the track an added bonus to it all.