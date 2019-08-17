Sports

Thunder stave off R-Phils

Trenton tops Reading, 7-5

By:

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:33 PM EDT

Thunder stave off R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder took a late lead and staved off a final push from the Reading Fightins to win 7-5 over the R-Phils on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game began an important weekend series between the top two teams in the division standings.

Despite the Thunder scoring twice in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead, the Fightins had a chance to win the contest. Reading loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game and any chance at a dramatic ending to the contest.

A three-run homer in the top of the first inning started the scoring for the Thunder. The R-Phils got onto the board in the second frame with a two-run homer by Henri Lartigue. An RBI double by Cornelius Randolph and a two-run single by Jose Antequera accounted for Reading's final three runs of the night.

The two teams combined for 22 hits in the game.

Reading dropped to 71-52 overall this season with the loss. The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Harper homers in third straight game to lead Phillies to win
Associated Press

Harper homers in third straight game to lead Phillies to win

Thunder stave off R-Phils

Thunder stave off R-Phils

Pigs sweep Friday doubleheader in Indy

Pigs sweep Friday doubleheader in Indy

Manning and Jones throw TDs to lead Giants over Bears

Manning and Jones throw TDs to lead Giants over Bears

Easton's line should help bolster team

Easton's line should help bolster team

Key playmakers return for Nazareth this fall

Key playmakers return for Nazareth this fall

Motivated Muhls ready to flip script this season

Motivated Muhls ready to flip script this season

Marco Andretti returns home for IndyCar race at Pocono

Marco Andretti returns home for IndyCar race at Pocono

Apex Legends developer apologizes for controversial loot boxes
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New Apex Legends developer apologizes for controversial loot boxes

Union's Fabian talks ahead of team's match against Chicago

Union's Fabian talks ahead of team's match against Chicago