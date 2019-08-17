Thunder stave off R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder took a late lead and staved off a final push from the Reading Fightins to win 7-5 over the R-Phils on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game began an important weekend series between the top two teams in the division standings.

Despite the Thunder scoring twice in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead, the Fightins had a chance to win the contest. Reading loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game and any chance at a dramatic ending to the contest.

A three-run homer in the top of the first inning started the scoring for the Thunder. The R-Phils got onto the board in the second frame with a two-run homer by Henri Lartigue. An RBI double by Cornelius Randolph and a two-run single by Jose Antequera accounted for Reading's final three runs of the night.

The two teams combined for 22 hits in the game.

Reading dropped to 71-52 overall this season with the loss. The two teams are set to play on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.