Thunder win 8-3 over R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 8-3 on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the FIghtins to 15-9 in the second half and 54-37 overall this season.

Jose Gomez was the bright spot for the team offensively. He drove in two of the team's three runs in the loss. The Thunder plated five runs before Reading scored its first run.

The R-Phils did snap a 14-game scoreless streak with their run in the fifth inning.

The teams wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.