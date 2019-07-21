Tide clips Pigs, 12-11

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12-11 on Saturday night. The Pigs rallied from an 11-4 deficit, but fell in the contest to drop to 47-50 this season.

The IronPigs led 1-0 and then 4-1 thanks to homers by Andrew Romine and Malquin Canelo in the early going. Then the Tided ripped off a rally and took an 11-4 advantage as the hots scored 10 runs in one inning.

The Pigs started to dig out of the hole as the team made it 12-8 in the seventh inning and then scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to erase the big, early deficit.

The two teams play on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.