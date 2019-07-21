Sports

Tide clips Pigs, 12-11

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:09 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:09 AM EDT

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12-11 on Saturday night. The Pigs rallied from an 11-4 deficit, but fell in the contest to drop to 47-50 this season.

The IronPigs led 1-0 and then 4-1 thanks to homers by Andrew Romine and Malquin Canelo in the early going. Then the Tided ripped off a rally and took an 11-4 advantage as the hots scored 10 runs in one inning.

The Pigs started to dig out of the hole as the team made it 12-8 in the seventh inning and then scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to erase the big, early deficit. 

The two teams play on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Musgrove pitches, hits, runs Pirates past Phils for 5-1 win

New Musgrove pitches, hits, runs Pirates past Phils for 5-1 win

Tide clips Pigs, 12-11

New Tide clips Pigs, 12-11

Phillies trade for Morin from Twins

Phillies trade for Morin from Twins

Megan Rapinoe calls Trump's tweets 'disgusting'
Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe calls Trump's tweets 'disgusting'

Tour de France: Alaphilippe extends lead as Frenchmen shine in Pyrenees
2016 Getty Images

Tour de France: Alaphilippe extends lead as Frenchmen shine in Pyrenees

Golfers in war of words after caddie's mom hit by stray ball
CNN image

Golfers in war of words after caddie's mom hit by stray ball

Dan Le Batard calls ESPN 'cowardly' for not addressing racism
CNN image

Dan Le Batard calls ESPN 'cowardly' for not addressing racism

R-Phils sweep doubleheader with Fisher Cats

R-Phils sweep doubleheader with Fisher Cats

Harper, Haseley help Phillies beat Pirates 6-1

Harper, Haseley help Phillies beat Pirates 6-1

Post 625 beats Boyertown in legion tournament

Post 625 beats Boyertown in legion tournament