Tides take 4-1 win over Pigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Norfolk Tides defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola park. The loss dropped the Pigs to 50-53 this season.

JoJo Romero made the start for the Pigs, his first for LV since May 15, and struggled early, but retired 11 of the final 17 batters he faced in his five innings of work. His lone blemish was a solo home run he surrendered in the first inning.

Rob Brantly tied the game at one with a solo homer of his own in the fifth frame, but the Tides responded by plating two runs to make it a 3-1 lead. J.D. Hammer gave up those two runs as he suffered the loss.

Norfolk scored once more in the ninth inning to seal the win.

The two teams conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.