Tides top Pigs, 9-7

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-7 at Harbor Park on Friday night, the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Pigs dropped to 47-49 this year after the setback in Virginia.

LV's offense was clicking in the contest as the team mustered 12 hits and plated seven runs in the loss. Despite the offensive production, the team could not hold on to an early lead. The IronPigs led 7-0 in the third inning and then saw that lead slip away as the Tides scored nine unanswered runs to earn the win.

Ali Castillo, Jan Hernandez, and Austin Listi all homered for the Pigs in the loss.

Jose Taveras suffered the loss for LV and dropped to 1-2.

The two teams will play on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.