NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern defeated Saucon Valley 2-1 on Monday night in a Colonial League boys' soccer game at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are the defending District 11 champions.
The Panthers stuck first, midway through the first half Oscar Valencia found the back of the net. Saucon Valley held that lead until the final the final few minutes of the half when Northwestern scored the equalizer when Matt Johnson scored.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but less than two minutes into the second half the tie was broken. The Panthers tried to kick it back to their goaltender, but it slips by an into the goal giving the Tigers the 2-1 victory.