NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern boys' soccer team won the last two District 11 3A boys' soccer titles and the Tigers are seeking their third straight crown this fall.
It's already been a championship season for the program as they claimed the Colonial League championship this past weekend.
Since back-to-back league losses in mid-September the team has been rolling with just one loss since, a non-league setback to eventual EPC champ Freedom, as they used that adversity to kickstart a strong playoff push.
The Tigers await the winner of Saucon Valley and East Stroudsburg South for their first opponent of the District 11 playoffs.