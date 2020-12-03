NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - The Northwestern girls' basketball team returns some experienced players this winter, but did lose three seniors, two starters, to graduation from the 2019-20 campaign.
The returning players leaves head coach Chris Deutsch confident about his squad this upcoming season. He has goals of being in the mix for the league title and potentially an even deeper postseason run.
With this season forging forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deutsch noted the successful teams may be the ones who can adjust the best.
"You've got to be ready to make adjustments," he said. "You could be scheduled to play one team on one night, something happens, and you might be playing another team. You just don't know. Something could happen at one school where you're scheduled to play, and then all of a sudden you need to substitute someone to fill in. So the team that can make the adjustments and go with the flow, are the teams that are going to be successful."