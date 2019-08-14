Tigers ready to take top spot

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - After years of learning and growth, the Northwestern Tigers are ready to deliver on a big season. The team captured nine wins a year ago, have plenty of returning talent from 2018 and are ready to contend for a Colonial League title.

Leading the charge for the Tigers is senior quarterback Deven Bollinger, who will be playing at Delaware next year. He is just one of several members of the senior class who are ready to go out on top after working their way up.