NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern boys' soccer captured the District 11 title last season, but the Tigers are preparing to re-start a streak as Colonial League champions. Northwestern saw their four-year run as reigning league champions come to an end in 2019 when Moravian Academy took the gold.
Now head coach Nate Hunsicker, who is entering his 10th season guiding the program, and his team is preparing for the 2020 campaign. According to Hunsicker, player participation has been high at off-season workouts.
Northwestern did qualify for the PIAA tournament last season as well, but was ousted in the first round by Holy Ghost Prep.
Now with a mix of returners and key newcomers the Tigers are chasing titles this fall.