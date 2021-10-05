SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northwestern girls' soccer defeated Northern Lehigh 3-1 in a Colonial League rivalry clash on Monday night at NL's Bulldog Community Stadium. With the win the Lady Tigers improved to 12-1 overall as the loss dropped the Bulldogs to 9-4.
Northwestern leads the league with its 12-1 mark. Both teams have already qualified for the District 11 playoffs.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals by Sophia Motolese and Jakayla Holmes. NL's Emma Niebell scores off a direct kick 19 minutes into the second half to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The visitors sealed the win with a goal by Camryn Fitch in the game's closing minutes.