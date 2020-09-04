NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern hosted Jim Thorpe in a pre-season high school football scrimmage on Friday night as the two teams prepare for the 2020 season.
Northwestern scored five touchdowns in the contest, and Tigers' head coach Josh Snyder liked what he saw from his defensive unit as well.
The two teams were set to compete in the same league, the newly-formed Colonial-Schuylkill League football co-op, this fall, but its start was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Olympians will begin their 2020 campaign with their league opener on September 11 against Marian Catholic. The Tigers will start their regular season slate with a non-league game against fellow Colonial League squad, Palisades.