ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After four years at the helm for Allentown Central Catholic football, head coach Tim McGorry is stepping down from his position. Rob Melosky is set to take over in his place.
McGorry guided the Vikings program to three District XI-4A titles over the course of his four seasons. Most recently getting to the PIAA semifinals against Aliquippa. He finishes his tenure as the Vikings head coach with a record of, 32-17.
Coming back to the high school sidelines, Melosky, who's been away from the coaching ranks in 2020 from Pocono Mountain East.
Melosky brings a wealth of experience to the Vikings program, having won the 2002 PIAA title with Parkland and a District XI title with Nazareth back in 2011. While at Pocono Mountain East, he led the program to back-to-back District playoff appearances, and the first since 1987.