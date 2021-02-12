The District XI individual wrestling tournament schedule and sights have been announced.
The District cancelled the team tournament but will press on with the individual championships. They are set to compete next weekend, February 20th and 21st. Saturday will feature the top and bottom of the brackets squaring off to get to championship Sunday in both the AA and AAA fields.
The AA tournament will be held at the Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township, and the AAA tournament will take place at Parkland High School.