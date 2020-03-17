BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom girls' basketball team was in search of a PIAA title as the lady Patriots were just one of three EPC teams left in the state tournament. Now they are waiting to see if they will still have a chance at hoisting some hardware, eventually.
The team is among many other high school sports teams across Pennsylvania who sit and wait after a statewide shutdown of schools put a stop to all athletic activities, including the PIAA winter championships. The PIAA, in a recent statement, left open the possibility of both the winter championships resuming as well as the spring sports seasons being played.
Freedom is trying to navigate their way through the unprecedented break, just like the rest of the remaining teams who are in the final rounds of the state playoffs. Additionally, the coaches and players feel disappointed for their lone senior, Jen Kokolus, who may have to see her high school career end this way.
The coaching staff knows their is a challenge ahead, but if they get the approval to play again this season, they will be ready.