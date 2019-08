BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a historic 2018, the Freedom boys' soccer team is ready to do it all over again this fall. The Patriots won 20 games, captured their first-ever EPC title, and won their first District 11 gold medal in several years.

Now the squad, after advancing to the second round of the state tournament a year ago as well, is back and ready to prove that they can keep up this success this season.