READING, Pa. - Toby Welk is a local product, from playing high school baseball at Downingtown West to PSU Berks. Welk is now back in Reading, this time as a member of the Bowie Baysox.
Baseball wasn't plan 'A' for Welk, attending PSU Berks for their engineering program. He wanted to play baseball there as well, for the love of the game.
That passion turned into a .483 average and 13 home runs, while striking out only six times. In 2019 the Division III product was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 21st round.
After having worked through the pandemic, with no season taking place, Welk now finds himself playing Double-A baseball, and back in Reading where he made that dream become a reality.