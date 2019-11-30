READING, Pa. - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Reading Royals 7-4 on Saturday night at Santander Arena to snap Reading's nine-game point streak. Additionally, the loss snapped a ten-game home point streak for the Royals.
Royals newcomer Luke Stork made his debut on Saturday night and got right into the action. The Pittsburgh native scored twice in the first period.
In addition to Stork, Thomas Ebbing, and Frank DiChiara also found the back of the net for the Royals.
Felix Sandstrom started the evening in net for the Royals and recorded 18 saves, but gave up five goals. Kirill Ustimenko stopped nine shots and allowed two goals in relief.
The Royals hit the road for a four-game trip, which begins on December 3. Reading visits Newfoundland. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.