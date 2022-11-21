BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh University football coach Tom Gilmore has chosen to step down after four seasons leading the Mountain Hawks program.
Gilmore was 9-27 at Lehigh, including the abbreviated 2020 season that took place the following spring. He came to Bethlehem after serving as 14 seasons as head coach at Holy Cross and one season as a defensive coach at Wake Forest.
“I continue to believe that Lehigh football has a bright future and am confident that the foundation of players currently in the program will achieve success,” Gilmore said. “I am proud of the hard work our staff has done to help build the current foundation."
The releases states that Lehigh will begin a thorough search to identify the Mountain Hawks next head coach immediately.