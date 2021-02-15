NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Former Southern Lehigh head football coach John Toman is expected to be named the new head coach at Northampton. The hire is pending approval by the school district's board at a meeting later this month.
Toman led the Spartans for several seasons before he, along with several assistants, resigned before the 2020 season. He led the program to its first district title during his tenure.
Toman was an assistant coach at Central Catholic last season. He would take over for Kyle Haas, who left the Northampton job after three seasons to take the head coaching position at Bethlehem Catholic.