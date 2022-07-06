READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin' Phils are getting a boost to the starting rotation tonight as Griff McGarry makes his Double-A Debut in Richmond.
A 5th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Phillies, McGarry has mowed down opposing batters in his first two seasons in the minor leagues. Armed with a fastball that regularly sits in the upper 90s his stuff is elite.
In 46.2 innings this season for High-A Jersey Shore the right-hander has struck out 82 batters - that is over 42% of the hitters he has faced.
McGarrys' command and control seem to be trending up since his days at the University of Virginia.