CLEARWATER, Fl. - While Spring Training has just begun, there is one prospect already turning heads with his play and demeanor. The top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, and one of the top overall in baseball, Andrew Painter.
The 19-year old pitcher has been impressing coaches and teammates alike during the early portion of camp. Manager, Rob Thompson commenting that he is much more mature than his age.
Painter proved himself worthy of the Spring Training invite with his play throughout multiple levels in 2022.
Now, being in the moment, Painter is embracing it all without getting too far ahead of himself. He understands that while this the time to hone in on his skills, his health is just as important for making an impact.
In the clubhouse, veteran Zack Wheeler has taken Painter under his wing, requesting a his locker be right next to Painter's. The prospect thankful of the vet for that move.
Even at just 19-years old, Painter is a legit contender for a spot within the rotation this season.