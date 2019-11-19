READING, Pa. - The top-ranked boxer at 119 pounds comes from Reading and now he is looking for a spot on Team USA. Eric Martinez, who is 14-years old, earned the top ranking in his weight class earlier this year and now will compete for a spot on the national team.
Martinez competed at the Elite Qualifiers in October in October where he got to the top spot. It was his third nationals, but first time he got the top ranking.
Now he focuses on trying out for Team USA, which he will do next month in Louisiana in a tournament. If he earns a spot of the squad, he will compete internationally.