BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The No. 1 ranked Penn State wrestling team won four of the final five bouts to defeat No. 18 Lehigh 24-12 before a sold out crowd Sunday at Stabler Arena.
The Mountain Hawks (3-3) tied the match at intermission when Josh Humphreys posted a 6-3 decision over Terrell Barraclough at 157. Coach Cael Sanderson's squad won three straight coming out of the break to give the Nittany Lions a 19-9 lead and the teams split the final two matchups.
Other winners for Lehigh included Carter Bailey (125), Connor McGonagle (133) and Michael Beard (197). The Mountain Hawks will take a break from competition during exam period and then return to the mat at the College Wrestling Duals on Dec. 19-20 in New Orleans.
No. 1 Penn State 24, No. 18 Lehigh 12
125 – Carter Bailey (Lehigh) dec. Gary Steen (PSU) 3-1
133 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Karl Shindledecker (PSU) 6-1
141 – Beau Bartlett (PSU) dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 8-4
149 – Shayne Van Ness (PSU) Fall Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) 2:28
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Terrell Barraclough (PSU) 6-3
165 – Alex Facundo (PSU) dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 6-2
174 – Carter Starocci (PSU) major dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 22-8
184 – Aaron Brooks (PSU) dec. Tate Samuelson (Lehigh) 8-3
197 – Michael Beard (Lehigh) dec. Max Dean (PSU) 11-9
285 – Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) tech fall Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) 18-0, 4:01