NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth enters the District XI Duals fresh off of their 40-19 EPC title clinching win over Bethlehem Catholic last weekend. It was the first EPC wrestling title for the Blue Eagles since the conference formed.
The Blue Eagles will take on either Emmaus or Easton in the quarterfinal round of the District Duals tournament. They have earned the the top-seed in the 3A field.
Nazareth head coach Dave Crowell enjoyed the moment last weekend, along with his crew, but what he enjoyed most is that they know there's more work to be done.