CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-4A volleyball tournament winding down, doubleheader on Thursday night to determine the title game. Parkland and Freedom setting up for a title match.
The top-seeded Trojans securing their spot in the title game with a 3-1 win over Liberty. The largest margin of victory for either team only hitting seven points.
The Trojans and Hurricanes splitting the first two sets, before the Trojans took over the final two sets. Elena Pursell playing her part in a 11-0 run in the third set to help turn the tide in the Trojans favor.
Two versus three in the second semifinal, Freedom knocking off Emmaus in four sets, 3-1. The Green Hornets would win set one, 25-22 before being shut down the rest of the way.
The Patriots winning three straight sets, Alaina Roman setting up a kill for Elizabeth Barnes in set two to help shift the momentum.
Parkland and Freedom, the top-two seeds will play for the District XI-4A title.