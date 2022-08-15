READING, Pa. - Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, the two top prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system are being promoted to Double-A Reading.
While they have not been officially added to the Fightin Phils roster yet, the pair of right-handed pitchers are expected to make starts over the weekend when they host Portland, according to reports.
Abel had a 4.01 ERA through 18 starts with High-A Jersey Shore and turns 21 on Thursday. He was the 15th overall selection in the 2020 MLB draft out of Jesuit High School in Oregon.
Painter was the 13th overall selection in the 2021 draft out of Calvary Christian High School in Florida. The 19-year-old has a miniscule 1.19 ERA in 17 starts split between Class A Clearwater and Jersey Shore.