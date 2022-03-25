ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PPL Center opening its doors to the NCAA Hockey tournament once again. Friday night, Michigan and Quinnipiac strutting their stuff.
The top two-seeds in the region will meet for the regional title on Sunday, with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.
Michigan earning their spot in the final with a 5-3 win over American International. They would score two goals in the first five minutes and never looked back.
in the other regional semifinal, Quinnipiac edged past St. Cloud State, 5-4. Both teams trading goals all game.
The regional final will take place in the late afternoon on Sunday, and will be televised on ESPN2.