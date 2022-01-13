HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A top two showdown takes place on the mat Thursday night between Saucon Valley and Notre Dame Green Pond. Not just top two in the Colonial League or District's, but in the whole state.
Saucon Valley playing the part of host during this showdown. The Panthers with the recent edge in this series, winners in four out of the last seven meetings.
With a match between the top two, 2A schools in the state, both teams will be coming into this battle-tested and ready to prove who's the top team in the state.