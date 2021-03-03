District III girls' basketball tournament opening round games tipping off on Wednesday night. In the 5A bracket Cocalico earning the win, Elco advances in 4A, and York Catholic picks up the win in the 3A field.
Cocalico hosting Fleetwood in the 5A tournament, and the Eagles pulling out a hard fought 38-33 win in the final minutes of the game. Hannah Custer finished with 13 for the Eagles, no basket bigger than her steal leading to a basket in the final minute.
The Tigers got a game-high from sophomore Alexis Hess, 17 points in the effort, but their season still comes to an end.
Moving over to the 4A bracket, Schuylkill Valley on the road at Elco. The Panthers doing their best to keep things close, but the Raiders would be too much to handle in the second half.
Amanda Smith had 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Raiders en route to their 53-34 win.
In the 3A bracket, Brandywine Heights taking on York Catholic, the Bullets struggling to find offense in this one. The Irish would hold a 21-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
It would be much of the same the rest of the way as the Irish would pick up the 56-18 win.