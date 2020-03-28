EASTON, Pa. - The NCAA men's basketball tournament means a lot to a lot of different people. For the coaches and players who have experienced it, they will never forget it. Lafayette head coach Fran O'Hanlon will never forget the times that his teams made the dance.
O'Hanlon noted that when you get the chance to play more notable programs such as Villanova, Miami, or Temple, the media attention itself becomes quite the experience.
The long-time Lafayette leader feels bad for the coaches and players who won't be able to have those experiences this year after the NCAA canceled the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.