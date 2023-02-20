CLEARWATER, Fla. - While full-squad Spring Training workouts are not scheduled to begin until Tuesday, many of the Philadelphia Phillies regulars arrived early to begin the preparation for the season.
Among those on hand at BayCare Ballpark are shortstop Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year contract in the off-season. Good friends with Phillies star Bryce Harper, Turner is enjoying getting to know the rest of his new teammates.
"I think I've only played with two guys in here but I feel like playing against so many of these guys so much I feel like I know a lot of them, Turner said. "I've talked to Rhys (Hoskins) and some of these guys when I'm on base. JT (Realmuto) in the batter's box obviously, too. I've had a lot of conversations with them over the years and now I get to share a clubhouse with them so, it's been fun."
The acclimation process for Turner has gone well so far and 69 Sports will have much more on Turner and the rest of the Phillies all week.