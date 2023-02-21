CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies first full squad workout took place at the Carpenter Complex on Tuesday. Newly acquired shortstop, Trea Turner getting his first full workout in with the entire team since joining in the offseason.
The MLB implementing new rules into the league this season, ones that have been worked out in the Minor Leagues prior to this.
For Turner this Spring Training is more than just getting accustomed to his new team and teammates. He will be one of many Major Leaguers making the adjustments to the new rules put in place by the league front office.