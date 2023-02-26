CLEARWATER, Fla. - In his Spring Training debut, Trea Turner looked every bit like the leadoff hitter the Phillies envisioned when they signed him to a lengthy contract back in December.
Turner singled twice, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base before exiting Philadelphia's 10-8 win over Minnesota on Sunday at BayCare BallPark.
Nick Castellanos walked and hit a two-run home run and Ethan Wilson, the No. 10 prospect in the Phillies organization, delivered a grand slam in the sixth inning.
Philadelphia (2-1) will head to Bradenton, Fla. to face the Pirates on Monday with Aaron Nola expected to get the start.