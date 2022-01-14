OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland's wrestling program is trending in the right direction, back to one of the elites in the EPC and District XI.
Head coach John Trenge has helped lead his Trojans to a 9-0 start in the dual season. His wrestlers buying into the process all the way, making a note to say he has a pulse on the whole room.
Trenge, a decorated wrestler in his day at both the high school and collegiate level, knows what it takes for a program to be successful. It's easy to see why he has the Trojans pressing ahead in the right direction.