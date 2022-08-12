PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday night that Hugh Douglas and Trent Cole will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 27 when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.
Cole was drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He would go on to play ten seasons with Philadelphia and record 85.5 sacks which is second in franchise history.
Douglas was acquired by Philadelphia in a 1998 trade with the New York Jets and he would lead the NFL twice (2000, 2002) in tackles for loss during his tenure. He played five seasons for the Eagles and ranks fifth all-time with 54.5 sacks.