TRENTON, N.J. - Reading fell to Trenton on the road Wednesday night, as the Thunder got a walk-off single to take down the Fightins 7-6.

Four Reading batters hit triples in the effort, and Adam Haseley launched a solo home run in his rehab appearance. The Fightins held a four-run lead prior to the Thunder storming back for the win.

Reading returns home tomorrow night to begin a four-game series against Portland.