Trenton takes Game 2 over Reading

Thunder grab 2-0 series lead

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

Trenton takes Game 2 over Reading

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder won 3-0 over the Reading Fightin Phils in 10 innings in Game 2 of the Eastern Division Championship Series at FirstEnergy Stadium. The win gave Trenton a 2-0 series lead with the third game set to be at their home, Arm and Hammer Park.

David Parkinson started for the Fightins and pitched seven scoreless innings, but did not get a decision. Parkinson retired 10 straight batters in the contest.

Both teams threatened at various times throughout the game, but it wasn't until the extra frame when the Thunder broke through. Kyle Holder broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run and then the Thunder tacked on two more runs to secure the victory

The Fightins need to win on Friday night to stave off elimination. First pitch of the game is set for 7 p.m. 

