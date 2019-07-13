BREAKING NEWS

Trenton tops Reading, 3-0

Jul 12, 2019

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

Trenton tops Reading, 3-0

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder shut out the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game was just the second time the R-Phils were held scoreless at home this season.

Reading (15-8) (54-36) was limited to just five hits as Rony Garcia didn't walk a batter and struck out eight hitters for Trenton. All five of those hits were singles.

David Parkinson started for the Fightins and suffered the loss to fall to 6-6 this year. Parkinson gave up a run in the first inning and then two more in the fourth, which was all the Thunder would need to support Garcia.

Reading's Mickey Moniak was 2-4 at the plate as he batted leadoff on Friday night.

The two teams will face off on Saturday in Baseballtown. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

