Trenton tops Reading in game shortened by thunder

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 12-6 on Sunday afternoon in a game that was called in the seventh inning due to rain and severe weather in the area. Trenton rallied for nine runs in the final three innings of the game before the thunder rolled in.

The Fightins (72-53) took a 5-2 lead after the second inning with three homers in the bottom of the second frame. Nick Maton hit a solo home run, then Arquimedes Gamboa smacked a solo homer, and Luke Williams hit a three-run home run as well.

The teams each plated one run in the fourth inning to make it 6-3 heading into the fifth frame where the Thunder began their rally. Trenton scored twice in the fifth, twice in the sixth, and then plated five runs in the top of the seventh before the game was called.

Adonis Medina suffered the loss to fall to 6-6 this season.

The R-Phils out-hit the Thunder, 10-9 in the setback.

The Fightin Phils hit the road for a week-long road trip that starts on Monday with a series against the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7 p.m.

